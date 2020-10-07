Humana saved $4B from value-based care programs last year

Humana released results from its value-based programs for the past year, estimating that it saved $4 billion in healthcare expenses that would have been recorded under fee-for-service models.

Three things to know from the report:

1. Nearly 2.5 million of Humana's Medicare Advantage members received services from primary care physicians in value-based payment arrangements last year.



2. These members received screenings between 8 percent and 19 percent more often for colorectal screenings, diabetic eye exams, osteoporosis and blood sugar compared to members with fee-for-service Medicare plans.

3. Members receiving care from physicians in value-based arrangements also spent 211,000 fewer days in the hospital and less time seeking care in emergency rooms. Hospital admissions were 29.2 percent lower, and ED visits were down 10.3 percent.

Read more here.

