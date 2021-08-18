Humana closes Kindred at Home deal: 5 things to know

Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred at Home is finally under Humana's roof as the insurer completed its acquisition of the home health company Aug. 17.

Here are five things to know:

1.With Humana finalizing its acquisition, it now becomes the nation's largest provider of at-home care. The move falls in line with several moves this year to expand home healthcare.

2. As of the acquisition, Kindred at Home serves 550,000 patients annually.

3. Kindred at Home will be integrated into Humana's new CenterWell brand, which houses its payer-agnostic services.

4. The newly-acquired home and hospice care provider will be rebranded to fit CenterWell's model, going by CenterWell Home Health starting in 2022.

5. Humana first announced its interest in acquiring the unowned 60 percent of Kindred at Home in April. The insurer closed the deal for $5.7 billion.