Humana to own nation's largest home health provider after $5.7B deal

Humana will become the full owner of the nation's largest home health and hospice provider, Kindred at Home.

Five things to know:

1. Under a definitive agreement announced April 27, Humana said it would buy out the remaining 60 percent of Kindred at Home from two private equity firms.

2. In July 2018, Humana and private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe completed their acquisition of Louisville, Ky.-based post-acute care provider Kindred Healthcare for $4.1 billion. In that deal, the private equity firms agreed to operate 60 percent of Kindred's home health, hospice and community care businesses as a standalone company, with Humana owning the remaining 40 percent.

3. The new $5.7 billion deal will fully integrate Kindred at Home's operations into Humana's Home Solutions business. Kindred at Home will take on the same branding as Humana's health services arm, CenterWell.

4. The transaction includes 43,000 Kindred at Home employees across 40 states. Kindred at Home treats about 550,000 patients each year.

5. The deal is set to close in the third quarter of 2021.

