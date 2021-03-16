Humana rebrands health services arm as CenterWell: 4 things to know

Humana rebranded its healthcare service offerings under the name "CenterWell," the insurer said March 16.

Four things to know:



1. The payer-agnostic healthcare services include primary care and pharmacy units.

2. The first service line to adopt the brand will be 65 Medicare primary care clinics. Beginning in April, the clinics, which have been operating under the name "Partners in Primary Care" and "Family Physicians Group," will be rebranded to "CenterWell Senior Primary Care."

3. The changes are expected to roll out across other services in the next year or two.

4. Humana's 90 Conviva-branded primary care clinics won't take on the CenterWell brand.

