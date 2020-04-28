Hospitals, insurers call on Congress to protect health coverage

Large trade associations representing hospitals, insurers and businesses urged Congress to safeguard Americans' health insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 28 letter sent to congressional leaders, groups including the American Hospital Association, the Federation of American Hospitals, America's Health Insurance Plans and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asked leaders to pass specific legislation aimed at expanding health insurance coverage.

The organizations are looking for legislation that would give employers temporary subsidies to maintain employee health benefits; cover the cost of coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (or COBRA); expand the use of health savings accounts; open a special enrollment period for health insurance marketplaces; and increase eligibility and federal subsidies to buy health plans through the marketplaces.

"Congress has taken important actions to support Americans through this crisis but, swift actions are needed to ensure continuity of coverage and the stability of our healthcare system as we continue to fight this virus and reopen our economy," the organizations said in a news release. "America's healthcare and business leaders are committed to working with state, federal, and local officials in every way possible."

