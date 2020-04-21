UnitedHealth exec pay: 3 things to know about 2019's highest-compensated leaders

Compensation for three top leaders at UnitedHealth Group totaled nearly $50 million in 2019, according to a proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here are three things to know about the executive pay of the healthcare giant's top leaders:

1. CEO David Wichmann's salary was $1.4 million in 2019, up from $1.3 million a year prior. Including stock awards and bonuses, Mr. Wichman's 2019 compensation totaled $18.9 million in 2019, up from $18.1 million a year before.



2. Optum President and CEO Sir Andrew Witty's salary was $1.1 million in 2019, up from $613,000 a year prior. Including stock awards and bonuses, Sir Witty's compensation totaled $16.5 million in 2019, down from $21.2 million a year before. He is currently taking a leave of absence to help lead the World Health Organization's COVID-19 vaccine initiative.



3. The salary of former Executive Vice President and CEO of UnitedHealthcare Steven Nelson was $773,000 in 2019, down from $985,000 a year prior. Including stock awards and bonuses, Mr. Nelson's compensation totaled $14.1 million in 2019, up from $9.8 million a year prior. He retired in June 2019.



