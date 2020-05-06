Health Care Service Corp. taps new CEO

Health Care Service Corp., the Chicago-based parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in five states, has added CEO to Maurice Smith's title.

Mr. Smith serves as president of HCSC. Effective June 1, he will be the company's president and CEO.

As CEO, Mr. Smith will lead the company amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said in a news release HCSC "will continue to take action to focus and execute on a strategy that will propel this exciting and innovative company into the next phase of its evolution, while providing long-term value to customers, medical and other healthcare providers, employees and other partners."

Mr. Smith brings a wealth of insurance experience to the CEO role. Over the past nearly 27 years, he has served in many positions at HCSC assuming increased responsibility, the company said. Most recently, he served as president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois before becoming president of HCSC.

Mr. Smith will take over for David Lesar, who was named interim CEO in July. HCSC said Mr. Lesar will step down as interim CEO but still serve as a member of the board of directors.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.