Elevating execs: 7 new payer leaders to know

The health insurance landscape has seen a slew of new executives move about the fold.
Here are seven leadership moves to know:
- Aetna named Jason Tompkins as its New Jersey and New York market president, according to ROI-NJ. Having spent over a decade at Aetna within its North Atlantic territory, Mr. Tompkins will lead both commercial and Medicare offerings in the region.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas named Mark Chassay, MD, as its chief medical officer, according to an Aug. 18 announcement. Dr. Chassay brings with him experience from the University of North Texas HSC Health in Fort Worth and the United States Olympic Committee.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield named Joe Scibilia as vice president of commercial market sales for public sector and labor markets. Mr. Scibilia carries 30 years of experience with him, including tenures at Anthem and Aetna.
- Independence Blue Cross established its first director of health equity by naming Seun Ross, PhD, RN, as the first person to hold the position. Dr. Ross, a former InGenesis executive, will helm strategies to ensure the network sees increased equity among its members.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont named David Yoo as chief information officer. Mr. Yoo comes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, where he helmed digital and enterprise services.
- Providence Health Plan announced a pair of appointments Aug. 16, with Don Antonucci as CEO and Michael White as president. Mr. Antonucci brings experience as former senior vice president of growth at Blue Shield of California, and Mr. White has a 29-year tenure with Providence.
- Centene announced Rich Fisher will be its new senior vice president and Medicare CEO. Mr. Fisher was formerly Medicare CFO, but is now shifting to manage broad strategy, development, sales and operations.