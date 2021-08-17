Independence Blue Cross names first executive director of health equity

Independence Blue Cross appointed Seun Ross, PhD, RN, as the organization's first executive director of health equity.

In the role, Dr. Ross will lead strategies to ensure equitable healthcare throughout the Independence network, according to the Aug. 17 announcement.

Before joining Independence, Dr. Ross was the chief nursing officer and senior vice president of managed service provider operations at InGenesis, where she helmed strategic planning and oversight of over 200 employees.

"Dr. Ross brings extensive health care experience and a broad understanding of health equity, both of which are vital to Independence's long-range efforts to address health disparities for our members, our providers, and the wider community," said Richard L. Snyder, MD, Independence executive vice president of facilitated health networks and chief medical officer.