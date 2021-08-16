Providence Health Plan names Don Antonucci CEO, promotes Michael White to president

Portland, Ore.-based Providence Health Plan announced Don Antonucci as its new chief executive officer, with Michael White becoming president, according to an Aug. 16 company release.

Mr. Antonucci was formerly senior vice president of growth at Blue Shield of California. Prior to that, he served as chief business officer of technology solutions company 10xHealth.

"I am thrilled to be joining Providence Health Plan and to continue the organization's mission of being a champion for our communities," Mr. Antonucci said. "I share Providence's belief that healthcare is a fundamental human right and we have a responsibility to address the health inequalities that continue to impact our country. As the leader of PHP, I look forward to working with the team to promote health equity and deliver on Providence's vision of 'Health for a Better World.'"

Mr. White has a nearly 29-year tenure with Providence ranging from chief financial officer to his most recent role as interim chief executive officer. Prior to joining Providence, he worked at Arthur Andersen, a public accounting firm.

Both leaders will assume their positions in September.