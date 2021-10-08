CMS releases Medicare Advantage star ratings: 8 things to know 

CMS on Oct. 8 announced its 2022 star ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans.

Here are eight things to know:

1. The star ratings are released annually and provide plans with a rating between one and five stars that consumers may use when shopping for insurance, according to an Oct. 8 news release.

2. For 2022, 68 percent of Medicare Advantage plans that offer prescription drug coverage received an overall rating of four stars or higher.

3. Last year, only 49 percent of Medicare Advantage plans that offer prescription drug coverage received a four-star overall rating or higher.

4. Ninety percent of current Medicare Advantage enrollees are in a plan with a four-star rating or higher.

5. The average star rating for MA-PD plans was 4.37 for 2022, according to a CMS fact sheet. This is up 0.31 points from last year's average.

6. Seventy-four of 471 rated contracts — or 15.7 percent of all MA-PD plans — had perfect five-star ratings.

7. The average rating for Medicare Part D plans also increased by 0.12 points, up to a 3.7 average in 2022.

8. Ten Part D contracts have perfect scores, making up 18.52 percent of contracted plans.