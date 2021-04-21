Cigna + Oscar expand co-branded plans in Connecticut

The Cigna and Oscar Health partnership, Cigna + Oscar, has expanded its small business health coverage in Connecticut.

The coverage, which will be available to Connecticut business owners with a maximum of 50 employees on July 1, provides services like free virtual physician consultations and low-cost prescription coverage, according to a press release.

Cigna + Oscar first partnered on small business health plans in January 2020, and announced their expansion throughout California April 8.

