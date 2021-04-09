Cigna, Oscar expand co-branded health plans in California

The Cigna and Oscar partnership, Cigna + Oscar, has expanded its small business health coverage in California, the companies said April 8.

The partnership will provide employees of small businesses in the state's Bay Area, Central Coast, Greater Sacramento, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, North Bay and San Diego regions with health plan options. Businesses with up to 100 employees can access the plans.

Cigna + Oscar first partnered on small business health plans in January 2020. The partnership includes services such as 24/7 access to telemedicine without a copay. Additionally, Cigna + Oscar share equal risk under a reinsurance agreement.



More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare gets new CEO

BCBS of Minnesota's operating margin less than 1% in 2020

How many Medicare Advantage lives 15 payers added in 2021

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.