Cigna: Merging pharma, medical, mental health benefits saved hundreds per member

Connecting medical, pharmacy and behavioral health benefits can help employers improve health and financial outcomes for members, according to the fourth annual Value of Integration study released by Cigna Jan. 6.

The two-year analysis, which studied more than 2.3 million claims from Cigna customers, found tying all three policies together resulted in $867 of annual saving per enrollee with an identified health improvement opportunity. Annual savings for customers without an identified health improvement opportunity were $207 per member.



Annual savings were much higher for individuals who required a specialty medication, like those used for multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis, and members with cancer. Members requiring a specialty drug saw annual medical cost savings of $7,372 per individual, while cancer patients saw savings of more than $11,679 per customer.



