BCBS of Michigan to issue $100M in rebates

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is sending its customers more than $100 million in rebates this year as the insurer sees significantly fewer claims for healthcare services deferred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebates vary by customer and member. Fully insured small group customers with 50 or fewer employees will receive a 30 percent rebate on their July premium invoice. In September, individual planholders will get a one-time rebate based on each member's plan and paid premiums. Medicare Advantage and supplemental members will receive a 15 percent premium refund in July for the months of March and April if they have higher than a $0 premium.

The refunds are in addition to $494 million that BCBSM has invested in expanding no-cost benefits for members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the full press release here.



