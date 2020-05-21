Cigna expands virtual provider network

Fourteen million members in Cigna's employer-sponsored health plans can now talk and text with on-demand licensed therapists through a partnership with online and mobile therapy company Talkspace.

Cigna said May 21 the partnership will expand members' access to virtual services for mental and emotional health.

Talkspace will be a part of Cigna's behavioral provider network. Cigna's members who are experiencing anxiety, depression, burnout and other mental health concerns will be able to virtually connect with treatment services through the expansion.

The virtual services will be available through Cigna's outpatient behavioral health coverage and are subject to cost-sharing.

