Meet the first 10 leaders of Centene's health disparities task force

Centene Corp. named an inaugural group of medical and community leaders to its health disparities task force, the insurer said May 18.

The task force plans to meet regularly to counsel Centene during and after the pandemic. The members will advise the insurer on disparities among vulnerable populations, new policies and practices to address the disparities and additional outreach initiatives.

Here are the first 10 leaders of the task force:

Nelson Adams, MD, former president of the National Medical Association

Reed Tuckson, MD, managing director of Tuckson Health Connections and former executive vice president of medical affairs at UnitedHealthcare

Michael Brooks, MD, CEO of the Family Health Centers of Georgia

Elena Rios, MD, CEO, of the National Hispanic Medical Association

Kelly Buckland, executive director of the National Council of Independent Living Centers

Hon. Rex Lee Jim, former vice president of the Navajo Nation

Cassandra Jennings, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League

Aletha Maybank, MD, chief health equity officer of the American Medical Association

Marvin Lindsey, CEO of the Community Behavioral Health Association

Takeisha Davis, MD, CEO of New Orleans East Hospital

