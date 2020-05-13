27 million Americans likely lost employer-based health coverage amid pandemic, KFF estimates

An estimated 27 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance and become uninsured after losing their job, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The estimate includes Americans who lost their employer-based health insurance and those whose family member lost their job and accompanying insurance. KFF also projects that 19 million people will switch to coverage offered by their spouse's or partner's employer.

Of those who have become uninsured after losing their job, KFF estimates that 12.7 million, or nearly half of the total, are eligible for Medicaid. Another 8.4 million are eligible for ACA marketplace subsidies.



Other estimates have projected that up to 43 million Americans may no longer be insured through their employer if the unemployment rate rises to an expected 20 percent in the coming months.



View the full report here.



