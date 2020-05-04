43 million Americans could lose health insurance through their employer, study finds

Between 25 million and 43 million Americans could no longer be insured through their employer if the unemployment rate rises to an expected 20 percent in the coming months, according to a report from left-leaning think tank the Urban Institute.

Before COVID-19 hit, about 160 million people nationwide under age 65 had health insurance through their employer. From March 15 to April 25, federal data shows 30 million workers filed for unemployment. The rising unemployment rate is expected to significantly change the health insurance landscape as more Americans become uninsured or enroll in Medicaid or ACA marketplace plans.

In its analysis, the Urban Institute found more than half of Americans who lost their jobs will get health insurance through Medicaid in the states that expanded the program under the ACA. In states that didn't, only a third of newly unemployed Americans will qualify for the program. The Urban Institute expects less than a quarter of newly jobless Americans will become uninsured in expansion states, while about 40 percent will become uninsured in nonexpansion states.

View the full report here.



