These 7 top payer CEOs collectively made $151M in 2019
Total compensation for seven CEOs of the largest commercial for-profit payers in the U.S. was about $151.3 million last year, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Here's what seven top payer CEOs made in 2019, including salary, stock awards and bonuses:
1. CVS Health's (Aetna) Larry Merlo: $36.5 million
2. Centene's Michael Neidorff: $26.4 million
3. Cigna's David Cordani: $19.3 million
4. UnitedHealth Group's David Wichmann: $18.9 million
5. Molina Healthcare's Joseph Zubretsky: $18 million
6. Humana's Bruce Broussard: $16.7 million
7. Anthem's Gail Boudreaux: $15.5 million
