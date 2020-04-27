These 7 top payer CEOs collectively made $151M in 2019

Total compensation for seven CEOs of the largest commercial for-profit payers in the U.S. was about $151.3 million last year, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here's what seven top payer CEOs made in 2019, including salary, stock awards and bonuses:

1. CVS Health's (Aetna) Larry Merlo: $36.5 million

2. Centene's Michael Neidorff: $26.4 million

3. Cigna's David Cordani: $19.3 million

4. UnitedHealth Group's David Wichmann: $18.9 million



5. Molina Healthcare's Joseph Zubretsky: $18 million



6. Humana's Bruce Broussard: $16.7 million



7. Anthem's Gail Boudreaux: $15.5 million



