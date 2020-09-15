Anthem, California hospital reach new agreement

MarinHealth Medical Center and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new contract for the insurer's members to keep in-network access to services at the Greenbrae, Calif.-based hospital.

The deal comes after reports surfaced that negotiations between the organizations had stalled ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline. Disagreements arose over reimbursement rates, with MarinHealth accusing Anthem of decreasing rates, and Anthem arguing the hospital was asking for too high of an increase.

Leaders from both organizations said in a press release shared with Becker's that they're pleased to have come to an agreement before the deadline.

"Providing access to high quality care for our community has always been and will continue to be our top priority. With this new agreement, Anthem Blue Cross patients can continue to rely on MarinHealth for their healthcare needs," MarinHealth CEO David Klein, MD, said in the news release.

"Our members remained our number one priority as we worked hard and in good faith to find common ground and reach an agreement that helps achieve greater affordability," Beth Andersen, president of Anthem Blue Cross, added.

More articles on payers:

Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know

California hospital, Anthem hit roadblock in contract negotiations

Cambia Health Solutions' longtime CEO to retire



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.