Anthem buys mental health provider serving 36 million Americans

Anthem completed its acquisition of the nation's largest independent behavioral health organization, Beacon Health Options, March 2.

The deal adds to a growing trend of payers bringing providers under their umbrella. In this deal, Anthem will take over a healthcare organization that serves more than 36 million people nationwide.



Anthem said the purchase, first announced in June 2019, will build out its behavioral health capabilities and improve health outcomes for its members.



Beacon will run as a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, and its employees will join Anthem's diversified business group.



