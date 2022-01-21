9 recent payer exec moves

From a pair of Blue Cross Blue Shield presidents slated to retire to GuideWell naming its first chief health equity officer, here are nine recent moves from payer executives:

1. After 12 years as president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Andrew Dreyfus will resign at the end of 2022. The payer's board of directors has begun a national search for his successor.

2. Colorado Access, the state's largest Medicaid plan, named Annie Lee as its incoming president and CEO. Entering the role Feb. 14, Ms. Lee will also be the first woman and person of color in both positions.

3. Former Aetna President and Chair John Rowe is joining telehealth startup eFamilyCare as a director and investor. He will also lead the company's Professional Advisory Committee, which gathers insights from professional caregivers to help guide the company's approach.

4. GuideWell, Florida Blue's parent company, named Kelli Tice, MD, the company's first chief health equity officer. In the new position, Dr. Tice will lead initiatives to address health inequities among employees, members and communities.

5. The National Association of ACOs elected two new members to its board of directors and reelected two returning members. Jen Moore, president of MaineHealth ACO, and Rebecca Rohrbach, chief population health officer of NOMS ACO, were newly appointed as single-ACO representatives.

6. Humana named Andrew Agwunobi, MD, as its incoming president of its home solutions business. Dr. Agwunobi currently serves as interim president at University of Connecticut and CEO of the UConn Health System, and will enter his new role Feb. 21.

7. Mental health platform Quartet Health named former Anthem C-suite executive Jay Meyers as its chief growth officer. Mr. Meyers previously helped lead Anthem's $5 billion portfolio of companies, including Aspire, Beacon Health Operations, HealthGuide and more.

8. Centene is adding former Magellan Health board member Leslie Norwalk to its board of directors. The move makes Ms. Norwalk the second executive to make the move to the payer's leadership team following its acquisition of Magellan Health.

9. Lisa Guertin is ending a 32-year tenure with New Hampshire Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as she steps down from her role as CEO and president in March. Ms. Guertin led the company for 18 years.