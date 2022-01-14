Humana names home solutions business president

Andrew Agwunobi, MD, will lead Humana's home solutions business as its president, the payer announced Jan. 14.

Currently serving as interim university president at University of Connecticut and CEO of the UConn Health System, Dr. Agwunobi brings 20 years of experience to the role. He also led Calif.-based St. Joseph Health System's 14 hospitals as COO and Wash.-based Providence Health Care System's five hospitals as CEO.

"Andy is just the person we need for this critical Humana role leading our home solutions business," Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said. "He has a real passion for care in the home… He has extensive operational experience with for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and he's a doctor — he understands the value of care in the home, why seniors want more of it and our vision at Humana for making it much easier for people to get the care they need at home."

Dr. Agwunobi will enter his new role effective Feb. 21.