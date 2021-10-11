7 things to know ahead of UnitedHealth's Q3 earnings report

UnitedHealth Group will release its third quarter earnings report Oct. 14, which analysts expect to bring upsides for the company after a quarter of moves throughout the company's subsidiaries.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the quarterly report:

1. Financial analysts at Trefis anticipate the upcoming earnings report to place UnitedHealth Group at an estimated value of $460 per share, which is 10 percent up from the Oct. 11 stock price of $408.

2. Trefis expects an 8 percent year-over-year increase in net revenue for the quarter, which lands at $70.4 billion. Analysts chalk much of this growth up to Optum Health's expansions over the past year.

3. UnitedHealth Group has made some significant moves over the quarter, such as Optum and SSM Health's new collaboration, announced Oct. 7.

4. Optum also revamped its direct-to-consumer offerings by offering patients discounted drugs or virtual care for paying in cash.

5. UnitedHealthcare also expanded as it stepped into seven new ACA marketplaces ahead of 2022. The insurer entered just three marketplaces ahead of 2021.

6. However, UnitedHealthcare was one of two large insurers who made headlines for failing to pay hospitals. The insurer's unpaid claims have remained at 54 percent over the past two years.

7. UnitedHealth struck a timing agreement with the Justice Department this quarter for its merger with Change Healthcare. The move is the latest step in the $13 billion acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021.