UnitedHealthcare to expand into 7 state ACA marketplaces

UnitedHealthcare will reenter the Affordable Care Act fold in 2022 as it will expand its offerings into seven states.

The payer is seeking regulatory approval to enter Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Texas, according to Forbes.

UnitedHealthcare's last soiree with state marketplaces ended with a significant withdrawal as the payer exited all but a "handful" of states in 2017.

The recent announcement marks a revitalized focus on rebuilding. UnitedHealthcare expanded into three states in 2021, meaning 2022's poised expansion more than doubles that effort, according to Forbes.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to serve more people with affordable coverage options and the consumer-centric benefits we know that people want," said Krista Nelson, UnitedHealthcare's chief growth and experience officer.