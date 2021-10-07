Optum, SSM Health announce broad collaboration targeting care, affordability

Optum and St. Louis-Mo.-based SSM Health are partnering on a range of functions to improve accessible, affordable healthcare across the Midwest.

The partnership focuses on improving inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management between the organizations, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's.

The agreement also will include investments in community health programs to close health disparities.

"We are thrilled to partner with SSM Health to advance a next-generation holistic approach to health that empowers all people to lead their healthiest lives," said Dan Schumacher, chief strategy and growth officer of UnitedHealth Group. "This new relationship further builds on Optum’s support of local care systems across the country to enhance affordable, patient-centric care that is easy to access, sustainable and high-quality."

Through the partnership, the organizations are looking to develop new care models, implement new technologies to expedite billing processes and enhance patient digital experiences, according to the news release.