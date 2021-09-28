7 recent executive payer moves

Here are seven payer executives who recently entered new roles:

1. Centene subsidiary Sunshine Health named Nathan Landsbaum plan president and CEO, the insurer announced Sept. 27.

2. Cigna subsidiary Evernorth named Eric Palmer president and COO on Sept. 23. Mr. Palmer's transition is effective Jan. 1.

3. Cigna on Sept. 23 named Paul Sanford its first executive vice president of operations, a new role designed to promote operational effectiveness.

3. Cigna appointed three new Medicare Advantage plan presidents — Diana Storey, Josh Cook and Debbie McKee — for the Carolinas, Texas and Oklahoma, and Tennessee and Arkansas, respectively.

4. AmeriHealth Caritas appointed William Keena as its New Hampshire market president, the payer announced Sept. 22.

5. Mary Hsieh, PharmD, will be helming Mass Advantage as its first CEO, UMass Memorial Health Care announced Sept. 20.

6. Virginia Scott, former Cincinnati Health Department director of nursing, left her position to join Anthem, where she will lead the insurer's Ohio Medicaid effort, WLWT reported Sept. 19.

7. Stephanie Vojicic has been appointed president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri, the payer announced Sept. 15.