Anthem BCBS in Missouri names new president

Stephanie Vojicic has been appointed president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri.

Ms. Vojicic's career with the insurer spans 25 years, according to a Sept. 15 news release. She most recently served as the regional vice president of sales.

"Stephanie brings a wealth of experience to this role and a commitment to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives and communities we serve," said Morgan Kendrick, president of Anthem's West Region commercial business. "She's a proven leader, and her in-depth knowledge of the industry will benefit our members, employer customers and provider partners in Missouri."