6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts

Here are six recent contract agreements and conflicts between payers and providers:

1. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Anthem Health Plans of Virginia could not reach a new agreement that would have kept three of the Cincinnati-based health system's hospitals in Anthem's network.

2. Huntinton, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center and Humana signed an in-network contract agreement, the organizations said Dec. 9.

3. St. Luke's Health Partners, a 3,400-member provider group affiliated with St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, struck a value-based payment arrangement with Humana, the organizations said Dec. 2.

4. A new Cigna policy that limits coverage for hospital-based MRI and CT scans could have a "profoundly negative" effect on children and adolescents who require advanced outpatient imaging, radiologist groups wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to Cigna leaders.

5. Prime Accountable Care West and Humana struck a new in-network agreement, the companies said Dec. 2.

6. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and U.S. Anesthesia Partners signed a long-term agreement that allows BCBSTX members to continue receiving services from the national anesthesia provider at in-network rates.

