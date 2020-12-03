Humana, Prime West strike new agreement

Prime Accountable Care West and Humana struck a new in-network agreement, the companies said Dec. 2.

Under the agreement, Humana Medicare Advantage members in Nevada who pick a direct network option will have in-network access to an additional 120 providers at 42 Prime West locations. Prime West is a population health management organization that works with primary care practices in Nevada and Arizona.

The agreement is effective Jan. 1.

