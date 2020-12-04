Humana, 3,400 St. Luke's providers strike value-based agreement

St. Luke's Health Partners, a 3,400-member provider group affiliated with St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, struck a value-based payment arrangement with Humana, the organizations said Dec. 2.

Under the agreement, Humana will link its reimbursement to St. Luke's providers with the health outcomes experienced by Medicare Advantage members who receive treatment from the providers.

The agreement is effective Jan. 1.

