BCBS of Texas, US Anesthesia Partners sign 4-year agreement

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and U.S. Anesthesia Partners signed a long-term agreement that allows BCBSTX members to continue receiving services from the national anesthesia provider at in-network rates.

Dallas-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners is the largest anesthesia provider in Texas, providing services to more than a million patients there each year. The four-year agreement, announced Dec. 3, covers more than 2,500 clinicians in Texas and will run through 2024. The new agreement also expands the relationship to include BCBSTX Medicare Advantage members.

The long-term agreement with BCBSTX comes after U.S. Anesthesia Partners parted ways with UnitedHealthcare this year in Texas. That contract represented about 10 percent of the provider's annual revenues.

