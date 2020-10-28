6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts
Here are six recent contract agreements and conflicts between payers and providers:
1. UCHealth in Denver and Humana signed an in-network agreement for the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo.
2. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's Paramount health plan is planning to terminate McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, from its network.
3. Houston-based CHI St. Luke's set a deadline to cut ties with Molina Healthcare if negotiations fail.
4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare and Cigna reached a multiyear agreement that will allow Cigna members to continue receiving in-network access to Envision physicians.
5. An in-network contract between Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is set to end if the organizations don't reach a new agreement by Dec. 16.
6. Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview and St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare may no longer be considered in-network for Humana's Medicare Advantage members beginning next year.
