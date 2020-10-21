Envision, Cigna sign multiyear agreement in Florida

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare and Cigna reached a multiyear agreement that will allow Cigna members to continue receiving in-network access to Envision physicians.

The agreement, announced Oct. 21, pertains to Cigna's commercial and exchange plans in Florida.

Envision has more than 6,000 clinicians in Florida that specialize in anesthesia, emergency medicine, hospital medicine, neonatology, trauma, surgical and office-based healthcare.

