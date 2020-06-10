6 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in June.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York promoted Michael Edbauer, DO, to executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer.

2. Worthe Holt Jr., MD, a family physician and former executive at Humana, is the new CEO of Wellvana Health, a physician network-building firm.

3. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. appointed Mark McConnell CEO for the company's portfolio of consumer-engagement businesses, including GuideWell Connect, Onlife Health and PopHealthCare.

4. Thomas Schenk, MD, will become executive vice president and CMO a BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

5. Health Plan of San Joaquin named Michael Schrader CEO.

6. 'Ohana Health Plan named Sherie Smalley, MD, as CMO for Hawaii.

More articles on payers:

Humana medical group to open 20 clinics in coming year

Anthem to give $2.5B to customers, providers

Former Humana exec to become CEO of physician network firm

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.