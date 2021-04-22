5 recent payer deals

Here are five deals involving health plans that have been announced in April:

1. Cigna is selling its Texas Medicaid contracts to Molina Healthcare for $60 million, according to an April 22 news release.

2. Evernorth, Cigna's health services business, completed its acquisition of telehealth company MDLive April 19.

3. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and DaVita's VillageHealth signed a value-based agreement for members with chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease.

4. Health insurance startup Bright Health has acquired telehealth company Zipnosis.

5. The University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington and insurer MVP Health Care partnered to offer a Medicare Advantage plan.

