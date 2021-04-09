Bright Health acquires telehealth company Zipnosis

Health insurance startup Bright Health has acquired telehealth company Zipnosis.

According to an April 5 statement from Zipnosis' financial adviser, both companies hope the deal will lower costs and increase patient access to care.

Zipnosis, a Minneapolis-based telehealth service, works with nearly 60 large health systems in the U.S. It screened and treated more than 2 million patients in 2020.

This isn't Bright Health's first acquisition this year. The insurer picked up Central Health Plan of California, a Medicare Advantage plan, in January.



More articles on payers:

UnitedHealthcare gets new CEO

BCBS of Minnesota's operating margin less than 1% in 2020

How many Medicare Advantage lives 15 payers added in 2021



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.