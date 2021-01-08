Bright Health to acquire Central Health Plan of California

Health insurance startup Bright Health is picking up another California Medicare Advantage plan, according to a Jan. 6 news release.

Bright Health signed an agreement to acquire Central Health Plan of California. If the deal secures regulatory approval, Bright Health will serve about 110,000 Medicare Advantage policyholders.

Employees and leadership at Central Health Plan are expected to join Bright Health's team. The proposed transaction is set to close in this spring, about a year after Bright Health closed its acquisition of Brand New Day in April 2020. Brand New Day is also a Medicare Advantage plan in California.

More articles on payers:

Envision, UnitedHealthcare break ties: 5 things to know

Medicare payment changes for COVID-19 tests take effect: 3 things to know

UnitedHealth's Surgical Care Affiliates indicted on allegations of collusion



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.