U of Vermont Health Network working with insurer on Medicare Advantage plan

The University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington and insurer MVP Health Care partnered to offer a Medicare Advantage plan.

The plan, designed by physicians, will be available for residents of Vermont and northern New York.

"We realize our patients have choices when it comes to Medicare Advantage plans. Our intent is to give them a better option that is tailored to their healthcare needs by offering a unique plan shaped by our experienced, local providers," John Brumsted, MD, UVM Health Network president and CEO, said in an April 6 news release.



The plan is scheduled to launch at the start of 2022. UVM Health Network and MVP Health Care will announce more details of the Medicare Advantage plan this fall.

