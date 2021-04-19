Cigna's Evernorth completes purchase of MDLive

Evernorth, Cigna's health services business, completed its acquisition of telehealth company MDLive April 19.

Five things to know:

1. The addition of MDLive to Evernorth will expand the company's ability to offer 24/7 virtual care to members.

2. MDLive will work with Evernorth to expand its virtual care offerings with a focus on connecting the patient care experience for health plans, employers and government organizations.

3. MDLive will operate within Evernorth, which also runs pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, specialty pharmacy Accredo and utilization management company eviCore.

4. Financial details for the transaction weren't disclosed.

5. The deal was announced Feb. 26.

