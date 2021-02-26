Cigna's Evernorth to acquire MDLive

Evernorth, Cigna's health services business, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire telehealth company MDLive, the companies said Feb. 26.

The acquisition will allow Evernorth to "build a new model of care delivery" focused on affordability and personalization, the business's CEO, Tim Wentworth, said in a news release. The combination will allow for earlier diagnosis, quicker referrals and convenience, the organizations said.

The deal comes after Cigna partnered with MDLive in December 2019 to offer health plan members access to online appointments with psychiatrists and behavioral health counselors. Cigna has also invested in MDLive.

Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, weren't disclosed.

