4 recent partnerships between Oscar and providers

Oscar Health, a health insurance startup, has expanded its partnerships with four providers for 2021 health coverage since August.

Here are the four providers:

1. Centrus Health Kansas City, a physician-led clinically integrated network

2. MercyOne in Clive, Iowa



3. Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



4. Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

