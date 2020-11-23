4 recent partnerships between Oscar and providers
Oscar Health, a health insurance startup, has expanded its partnerships with four providers for 2021 health coverage since August.
Here are the four providers:
1. Centrus Health Kansas City, a physician-led clinically integrated network
2. MercyOne in Clive, Iowa
3. Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4. Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.
More articles on payers:
UnitedHealth: Move routine imaging out of hospital, lower spending by 62%
5 things to know about Evernorth, Cigna's health services unit
6 recent payer-provider contract agreements, conflicts
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.