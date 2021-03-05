3 recent health plan deals

Here are three deals involving health plans that have been announced since the last week in February:

1. Highmark and HealthNow New York officially completed their affiliation, making Highmark the fourth largest Blue plan in the U.S.

2. Evernorth, Cigna's health services business, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire telehealth company MDLive.

3. UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass.

More articles on payers:

Health insurers have to cover COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people, CMS says

Highmark becomes 4th largest Blue plan with HealthNow deal

Oscar Health shares start trading today: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.