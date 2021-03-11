13 payer exec moves

The following payer executive changes were announced in March so far:

1. HealthNow President and CEO Dave Anderson will retire from his post at the end of 2021.

2. Centene appointed Shannon Bagley executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

3. Fallon Health hired Randi Berkowitz, MD, as associate medical director of Summit ElderCare, one of the organization's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

4. Centene named Katie Casso senior vice president and corporate controller, effective April 1.

5. Missouri Care named Jeff Davis president of the Healthy Blue health plan.

6. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota named Bukata Hayes its first vice president of racial and health equity.

7. Vicki Hildebrand joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as CIO.

8. Centene named Brent Layton president of U.S. health plans, products and international. He will also retain his executive vice president title.

9. Sarah London was named president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology at Centene.

10. Humana Military appointed Alefiyah Mesiwala, MD, as CMO.

11. H. Robert Sanders was named executive vice president of global human resources at Centene.

12. Health Alliance Plan hired Richard Trembowicz as vice president of provider network management.

13. Healthy Blue in Louisiana named Christy Valentine, MD, president.

