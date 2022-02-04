US COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping, but 1 state is still seeing record numbers

Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased 18 percent over the last two weeks, but at least one state still reported an all-time high pandemic hospitalization record this week.  

On Jan. 28, Utah reported a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — 854 patients — up from 843 hospitalizations on Jan. 27, according to state data cited by KSL-TV. 

As of Feb. 4, the U.S. is reporting a daily average of 130,209 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 158,638 Jan. 20, according to HHS data cited by The New York Times.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among most age groups peaked in January 2021, though hospitalizations reached similar average levels Jan. 15, 2022. The rate of increase for virus hospitalizations appears to be slowing now. 

