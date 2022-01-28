5 states broke COVID-19 hospitalization records this week

As COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to level out nationally, at least five states have reported new records this week.

Below, Becker's has compiled data from states setting overall or pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization records in the last week:

On Jan. 26, Arkansas saw an all-time high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 1,819, according to state data cited by The Northwest Arkansas Times.

For the second day in a row, West Virginia had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,080 total patients statewide on Jan. 27, according to state data cited by The Herald-Dispatch.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah have broken records several days in a row, in part due to a data undercount, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. On Jan. 27, the state reported a high of 843 virus patients, according to state data cited by the Tribune.

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed all-time highs Jan. 25, with 5,055 people hospitalized in one day, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services cited by WCNC. The new number surpassed the previous record set last winter by 27 percent, according to WCNC.

In Oregon, pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a daily record last weekend — 31 children hospitalized statewide, according to HHS data cited by The Oregonian.