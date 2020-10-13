Tenet to close ED, end inpatient care at Massachusetts hospital this month

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare will close the emergency department and end inpatient care at its hospital in Natick, Mass, Oct. 25, according to a statement to the community obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

Leonard Morse Hospital will shut down inpatient care, medical/surgical services, the intensive care unit, operating rooms, the emergency department and outpatient rehabilitation services.

The facility will be transformed into a campus for behavioral health services.

"We envision the Leonard Morse Hospital campus becoming a unique behavioral health specialty center dedicated to the mental health of our community for child, adolescent, adult and geriatric psychiatric care. Behavioral health is a challenge in our community, and it is critical we optimize our services to help address the issue," the letter to the community reads.

Tenet said patients can continue to receive inpatient hospital care 6 miles away at its Framingham Union Hospital.

Leonard Morse Hospital and Framingham Union Hospital are part of Framingham-based MetroWest Health System, owned by Tenet.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all residents of the MetroWest region for choosing MetroWest Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Our entire hospital is committed to supporting all of our patients and employees throughout this process," said Andrew Harding, CEO of MetroWest Medical Center.

More articles on patient flow:

'We hoped this day wouldn't come': Wisconsin to open field hospital amid COVID-19 surge

Patient shot at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

4 Montana hospitals are at 100% capacity

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.