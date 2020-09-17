SSM Health to end trauma, birthing services at Missouri hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health said it will stop treating serious trauma cases, end cardiac and complex neurological surgeries and close its labor and delivery unit at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Mo.

"The restructuring is focused in the north and west regions, allowing clinicians in cardiology, neurology and trauma to better focus their resources and increase the frequency with which they see certain types of cases," a news release from SSM Health states.



SSM Health said it plans to establish Bridgeton, Mo.-based SSM Health DePaul Hospital as the centralized site for complex surgery and trauma cases. Families will have the option to access labor and delivery services at SSM Health's DePaul Hospital or SSM Health St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, Mo.

"Change is never easy. But by having the courage to do these things now, we can move our mission forward and ensure SSM Health is here to serve our future community’s needs for years to come," said Candace Jennings, SSM Health's region president, community services division.

