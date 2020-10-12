One Brooklyn Health to cut inpatient beds at New York hospital

One Brooklyn Health System has resumed its consolidation plan, which includes eliminating inpatient beds at one of its three hospitals, the New York health system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

One Brooklyn Health consists of three Brooklyn hospitals, including Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Brookdale Hospital.

Under the consolidation plan, announced in 2018, One Brooklyn Health plans to eliminate inpatient beds and some surgical services at the Kingsbrook hospital. Instead of offering hospital care, the facility will be turned into a medical village focused on providing emergency services as well as primary, specialty and post-acute care.

In mid-March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system's plan to eliminate inpatient beds and some surgical services at Kingsbrook hospital by June 30 was delayed, according to The City.

Now, the plan to eliminate beds is expected to occur by Jan. 1, according to Bklyner.com.

The Kingsbrook hospital plans to eliminate 208 inpatient beds total, including 163 medical/surgical beds, 20 neurology recovery beds, 10 intensive care unit beds, 10 coronary care beds and five coma recovery beds, according to data submitted to the New York State Department of Health’s Public Health and Health Planning Council in August, cited by Bklyner.

The hospital will continue to have 95 beds for adult psychology and physical medication rehab.

LaRay Brown, CEO of One Brooklyn Health System and president and CEO of Interfaith Medical Center, told Becker's Hospital Review that the bed elimination will not hinder the system's ability to combat a potential second wave of COVID-19.

"During peak of wave one of [the] pandemic, all three campuses had a total of 500 inpatients with COVID-19 related illnesses," Ms. Brown said. "OBHS is preparing for a second wave as a system. Therefore, we are prepared to accommodate 540 COVID-19 patients on two of the campuses when KJMC medical/ surgical beds are closed. Moreover, if a patient presents to the KJMC emergency department, which will continue to operate post-bed closing, OBHS will ensure a seamless transfer of patients needing admission to IMC and BHMC."

